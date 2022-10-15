The “Harry Potter” cast recalls Hagrid Robbie Coltrane as an amazing performer

The “Harry Potter” film cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton, paid tribute to the late veteran actor Robbie Coltrane, best remembered for his portrayal of the kind-hearted half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy film series.

The “Harry Potter” film cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton, paid tribute to the late veteran actor Robbie Coltrane, best remembered for his portrayal of the kind-hearted half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy film series. According to Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright, the musician passed away on Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland. He was 72.

The late actor was referred to by Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, as “a nice man and an incredible performer.”

“(He) used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut. He was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe said in a today.

The actor expressed his sorrow for Coltrane’s passing.

Radcliffe continued, “I feel really lucky that I got to know him and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.

Coltrane’s ability to fill any area with his brilliance made it obvious that he should play Hagrid, a giant, remarked Watson on her Instagram Stories.

He was like “the most fun uncle” she had had, and she would never forget his sympathetic and truly caring behavior toward her as a child and as an adult, according to the actor who played Hermoine Granger in the movies.

“Robbie, if I ever get to be as kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you.

“Your kindness, your pet names, your warmth, your laughter, and your embraces will be sorely missed. You united us as a unit. You were that to us, you know. No Hagrid was better than he was. You made being Hermione enjoyable, “Watson threw in.

The “Harry Potter” books and movies author, J. K. Rowling, called the Scottish actor “an extraordinary talent and a complete one-off.”

“I’ll never again meet somebody even close to Robbie… I count myself extremely lucky to have met him, worked with him, and laughed uncontrollably with him. I’m sending my sincerest sympathies and love to his family, especially his children “Tweets by Rowling were posted.

Coltrane’s sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, and his kids Spencer and Alice are left behind.

Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films, recalled one of his most treasured memories of working on a night shoot for the first movie, “The Philosopher’s Stone,” when he was just 12 years old.