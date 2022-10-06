 Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have announced their separation

Both Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict parted ways.

Both Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict parted ways. On Tuesday, October 5, Mowry, 44, shared the news on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Mowry in an Instagram post.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

According to Us Weekly, Tia was seen out and about without her wedding ring after she filed for divorce from Hardrict.

Mowry filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Courts, alleging “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup, according to legal documents acquired by The Blast. According to reports, the Twitches actress is asking for joint custody of her two kids and wants the court to stop having the authority to grant spousal support to either spouse. According to Mowry, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that appears to have included provisions for dividing property, assets, and child support.

Previously, Mowry was quite transparent about her long-term Hollywood relationship. What the Sister, Sister Alum appreciated most about her marriage, according to Essence, was how Hardrict’s actions of faith and belief improved her perspective of herself.

