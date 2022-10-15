Tiffany Haddish expresses gratitude for the dismissal of the grooming case

After the lawsuit accusing her and Aries Spears of grooming minors was dismissed last month, American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish posted a message of thanks.

News, the pair were charged in the complaint of grooming two minors and forcing them to participate in sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has disputed.

Haddish recently wrote on Twitter to express her thankfulness, “Recently, God has been redesigning my life, and I must admit that initially, I found it quite unpleasant.

Advertisement

After the lawsuit accusing her and Aries Spears of grooming minors was dismissed last month, American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish posted a message of thanks.

According to E! News, the pair was charged in the complaint of grooming two minors and forcing them to participate in sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has disputed.

Haddish recently wrote on Twitter to express her thankfulness, “Recently, God has been redesigning my life, and I must admit that initially, I found it quite unpleasant. But now that I understand his point of view, I am in a much better position. Gratitude to God When it comes to cleaning up the mess, you excel. Amen. (And when I mention a mess, you know who and what I mean by God.)”

According to the records obtained by E! News, the accusers withdrew their complaint on September 20, and Haddish told TMZ the following day that she had “lost everything” as a result.

“My jobs are all gone. Nothing is left… I am not employed, “On September 21, she remarked.

The two siblings who filed the lawsuit initially claimed in court records that watching sexually explicit videos had left them “traumatized for life.

Advertisement

Haddish’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, reportedly responded to the accusations by telling news that the plaintiff’s mother had “been trying to raise these baseless charges against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

According to News, Haddish’s attorney also denounced the allegations as “meritless,” claiming that Haddish “would not be shaken down.”