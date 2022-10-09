Tom Brady jokes about ‘Old’ athletes in FIFA world cup

Tom Brady jokes about his age in a new commercial for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also holds the record for being the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game.

Brady has been asked a lot about his age.

Brady, 45, steals the show in a 2022 FIFA World Cup advertisement that Fox Sports aired on Friday. Brady makes a great joke about his age.

After a score by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the video shifted to Brady watching the match in his kitchen while munching on some snacks.

Before chewing down on some celery, the quarterback remarked, “He’s getting kind of old, isn’t he?” about Ronaldo, who is 37.

Brady’s age has come up frequently over his more than 20-year NFL career since he now holds the record for being the oldest quarterback to win a postseason game. But he doesn’t think it’s a problem.

Brady said to Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer on Amazon Prime Video last fall, “I really think I can play as long as I want.” If I wanted to, I could play for another 50 or 55 years.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots, where he was chosen in 2000 and won six Super Bowls. With the Buccaneers, he spent his last two NFL seasons. When Brady played the Kansas City Chiefs in his 10th Super Bowl appearance in 2021, he also made history by becoming the oldest NFL player to advance to — and win — the championship game.

