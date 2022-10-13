Tom Felton admits he ‘liked’ Emma Watson, says “There was a spark between us”

In his autobiography, Tom Felton discusses his abiding affection for Emma Watson.

In his autobiography, Tom Felton discusses his abiding affection for Emma Watson.

The actor, who co-starred with Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger in Harry Potter as Draco Malfoy, says he would always appreciate his on-screen love interest.

“I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anybody else,” confesses Tom in his memoir.

“My relationship with Emma did not start well. She’d have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me. It got worse,” he admitted.

Tom claimed that he once went with his Slytherin cast to Emma’s dressing room to watch her practice a dance routine.

Tom explained: “We were predictably dismissive. We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being s***** boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the p*** was cool. I did feel like a bit of a d**k, and rightly so.

“In the end, it was up to one of the hair and make-up ladies to tell me what was what.”

Though, he added: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

