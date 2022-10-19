Tom Felton discusses his experiences with substance abuse struggles

In the Magic and Mayhem of Growing up a Wizard, Tom Felton went into detail about his drug usage and three rehab stays.

In his most recent biography, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Tom Felton went into detail about his drug usage and three rehab stays.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film adaption, stated that he started “drinking heavily” in order to “escape his 20s” before entering rehab three times.

But the alcohol wasn’t the issue. It served as a symptom. The issue was more serious, the 35-year-old stated.

I changed from not being especially interested in frequently drinking a couple of beers a day before the sun had even set, along with a shot of whiskey with each one, the speaker added.

The actor said that his lawyer’s warning about his life and an intervention arranged by his manager, who was also his then-girlfriend, caused him to enter rehab.

In a passage that PEOPLE released, Felton quoted his attorney as saying, “You look like a good man. I just want you to know that this is my seventeenth intervention in my career. 11 of them are now deceased. Avoid being the 12th.

Felton also shared that he went to rehab three times. Although he confessed it was the “hardest decision” he ever made, he realized that he “needed some help”.

“I am no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I’m not okay,” he said in his memoir, Felton believed that mental health illness is real and there’s no shame in that.

“It’s not a sign of weakness and it’s okay to get therapy if needed,” he added.

