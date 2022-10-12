Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting a girl

Fans of Kaley Cuoco have some exciting news to share.

The 36-year-old Flight Attendant actress is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend,

Actor Tom Pelphrey, the good news was shared in separate Instagram postings on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Fans of Kaley Cuoco have some exciting news to share.

The 36-year-old Flight Attendant actress is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, the good news was shared in separate Instagram postings on Tuesday.

Cuoco posted several adorable and affectionate images of herself and Pelphrey on her page, including images of the inside of a cake with pink frosting to indicate they are expecting a girl.

She also included images of her growing baby, several baby onesie clothes, and a touching image of her holding up a positive pregnancy test as the couple embraced one another.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey!!!” Cuoco wrote.

Also Read Marvel postpones numerous films as “Blade” is put on hold Marvel Studios made some substantial modifications to their release timetable. Ryan Reynolds'...