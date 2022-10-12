Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting a girl

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting a girl

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are expecting a girl

Tom and Kaley are expecting a girl

Advertisement
  • Fans of Kaley Cuoco have some exciting news to share.
  • The 36-year-old Flight Attendant actress is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend,
  • Actor Tom Pelphrey, the good news was shared in separate Instagram postings on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Fans of Kaley Cuoco have some exciting news to share.

The 36-year-old Flight Attendant actress is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, the good news was shared in separate Instagram postings on Tuesday.

Cuoco posted several adorable and affectionate images of herself and Pelphrey on her page, including images of the inside of a cake with pink frosting to indicate they are expecting a girl.

She also included images of her growing baby, several baby onesie clothes, and a touching image of her holding up a positive pregnancy test as the couple embraced one another.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey!!!” Cuoco wrote.

Also Read

Marvel postpones numerous films as “Blade” is put on hold
Marvel postpones numerous films as “Blade” is put on hold

Marvel Studios made some substantial modifications to their release timetable. Ryan Reynolds'...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story