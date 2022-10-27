Tory Lanez ordered to be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring

As he awaits trial on the charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez has been placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring for the upcoming month.

Judge David Herriford decided that the rapper, whose true name is Daystar Peterson, will be watched beginning on Friday 28 Oct.

Advertisement

As he awaits trial on the charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez has been placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring for the upcoming month.

Judge David Herriford decided that the rapper, whose true name is Daystar Peterson, will be watched beginning on Friday until the trials planned to start on Nov. 28, according to News Los Angeles.

According to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott, Lanez, 30, is a threat to society and has already disobeyed court orders to stay 100 yards away from rapper “Sweetest Pie,” 27, who is the subject of the song. (Lanez was previously detained in April for disobeying court orders by contacting Megan on social media directly and revealing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.)

Bott also filed a motion requesting that Lanez be detained without bond, alleging that the rapper punched singer August Alsina in the face while assaulting him in Chicago in September. According to reports, Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley claimed that the “allegations are denied” and pointed out the absence of a case filing in the city.

Judge Herriford turned down the request. In April, when a similar motion was denied, Holley reported to the news, “The district attorney asked that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, alternatively, raised to $5 million. We appreciate the Court’s decision to reject those ludicrous petitions.”

Also Read Kris Jenner’s revelation that she bought a bulletproof automobile draws attention Kris Jenner revealed that she bought a bulletproof car on The Kardashians....