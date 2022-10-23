Trevor Noah is rejecting claims that he has “beef” with Kanye West

The conversation happened during a show section break and came after Noah discussed West’s behavior toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram months earlier.

In footage sent to the show’s official TikTok account, the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show answered to a question from a viewer about why he is “beefing” with the singer, who is now known as Ye.

After Noah made a remark about his breakup from Kardashian, 42, earlier this year, West, 45, previously fired out at the host, claiming that West had “gotten more and more confrontational in how he attempts to get Kim back.” Noah responded in March. West responded by calling Noah a racial slur on the social media site, which led to Instagram’s ban.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah said in the video. “Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

West is currently under fire for remarks he made that were considered antisemitic on Twitter and in various interviews that followed, most notably on an episode of Drink Champs, whose presenter N.O.R.E. now says he regrets promoting.

The rapper has also recently been under fire for making untrue statements about the death of George Floyd and for acting in a way that many have characterized as bullying against Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, editor of Vogue. Alongside right-wing commentator Candace Owens, West appeared at his Yeezy Season 9 Paris Fashion Week show in early October while sporting a long-sleeve shirt with the words “White Lives Matter,” which the Anti-Defamation League views as a “hate slogan.”

In the latest video, Noah questioned why West has still been given a platform by the media despite what he perceived to be potential indicators of a mental health issue. After making comments on Drink Champs and getting banned from Instagram and Twitter, the “Stronger” singer has recently been questioned by Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, and Chris Cuomo.

“If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves — and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication — and then they platform the person and put them up … I sometimes think it’s a little s—–, to be honest with you,” Noah said.

He went on to say that his grandfather had bipolar disorder and that during mental health episodes, he would “act in a certain way and may do certain things.” Despite the fact that West has previously discussed having bipolar disorder, Noah said he found it “weird” that others are more worried about “becoming viral” as a result of West’s words.

“I don’t have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue. I don’t have beef with that human being,” Noah said. “What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’ If this is what you want to say when you’re on your medication, then that’s a different story. But because you’ve told us that, I’m not going to sit by and say that.”

West’s debut album College Dropout is one that Noah acknowledged he is “still playing,” but he emphasized that he has no beef with the musician. Noah added, “But I’ve made a pledge to myself that I’ll never be the person who just stands by and happily says things about people I care about and then later joins the group of mourners and acts like I wasn’t there. “Too many people prefer to mourn you after your passing but remain silent when you are still living. I’m at a loss as to how to conclude. Still, that’s it.”

The host’s remarks come as Balenciaga severed its connections with West on Friday. In a statement, the fashion house’s parent company Kering said it “no longer has any relationship with West and no intentions for future initiatives associated with him.”

Separately, the father of four recently resigned from his employment with Gap, bringing an end to the two-year partnership between Yeezy and the retailer. His multi-year partnership with Adidas, which began in 2016, is being reviewed as a result of a disagreement between him and the company about the similarity between Adidas shoes and his well-known Yeezy slides.

