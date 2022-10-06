Victoria Beckham advised making amends with Nicola Peltz before her grandchildren

Before her grandkids or Claudia Heffner Peltz, Nicola Peltz’s mother was “all over” the Brooklyn Beckham kids, Victoria Beckham counseled Nicola Peltz to make amends.

I do have sympathy for Victoria Beckham.

The Beckham clan dispute, according to recent reports, is still raging.

Ulrika Jonson, a TV host, and model suggested that Posh Spice “sort out” the “strained environment” in order to avoid feeling excluded when she becomes a grandma.

Ulrika discussed the purported family quarrel in a story for The Sun, saying that she can relate to the fashion designer’s struggles.

“I do have sympathy for Victoria Beckham. She is going through what many mothers dread. As a fellow mother of four kids, I am aware of the importance of family “She wrote.

“Victoria won’t be the only mother, by any stretch of the imagination, who finds her role as the main woman in her son’s life diminished.

“In short, she has been relegated. And, of course, that is the natural order of things. It’s what eventually happens as families evolve,” Ulrika added.

“Poor old VB surely needs to sort out this strained atmosphere before the patter of tiny Beckham feet comes along, it’s one thing making way for a new Mrs. Beckham in her daughter-in-law, quite another being an alienated, ostracized granny who doesn’t get a look-in because Nicola’s mum will be all over the grandchild.

That’s a whole other level of pain, she continued.

When inviting Nicola and Brooklyn to her Paris Fashion Week presentation, Victoria is claimed to have previously extended an olive branch to the pair, who graciously accepted the invitation.

