Victoria Beckham removed her ex-husband named tattoo

Now that Victoria has clarified the situation, all rumors and speculations can be put to rest.

Victoria was recently featured on the American program “Today Show,” where she said that her marriage to David is going fine and that she had the tattoo erased since she was “sick” of it. Page Six cited Victoria from this appearance.

“I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” she said, noting that her husband and sons are covered in “beautiful” tattoos.

“Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she added.

“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that,” Victoria concluded.

Victoria’s statement from the “Today Show,” in which she addressed the rumored conflict with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, was also cited by Page Six.

“Beautiful wedding was held there. It means so much to me as a mother to watch my son so content “Victoria stated.

Victoria recently presented her debut collection during Paris Fashion Week. At Paris Fashion Week, the designer debuted her “Ready-to-wear” spring 2023 collection.

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, her husband David, and all of their children sat in the front row. Nicola Peltz, her daughter-in-law, was also there.