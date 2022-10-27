Advertisement
When will ‘The Sinner’ Leave Netflix?

  • This crime drama series is one of the best on Netflix.
  • It began in 2017 and had its last and fourth season in 2021.
  • The Sinner is a movie that Netflix owns all over the world, and most copies will say that it is a Netflix Original.
This crime drama series is one of the best on Netflix. It is based on a book by Petra Hammesfahr. It began in 2017 and had its last and fourth season in 2021. A fifth season was talked about, but it never happened, so season 4 is the last. The Sinner is a Netflix Original worldwide, and most copies indicate so. The Sinner’s US Netflix end date?
The final season will release on October 13, 2022, and the countdown to all four seasons leaving will begin. Netflix holds the US rights to The Sinner for five years, as far as we know. NBC Universal-licensed programmes cease sooner than October 2027. (within 2-3 years following the final season).

The Sinner

When will Netflix globally delete The Sinner?
The fourth and final season was released earlier in most countries. The last season debuted worldwide in January 2022.

Even though it’s a Netflix Original, we’ve learned that all four seasons will exit in December 2026, a year before the US.

Why is a Netflix original ending? As we’ve discussed, many Netflix Originals are exclusives Netflix purchased for a limited period.

When the show leaves Netflix, where will you be able to watch it?
Since NBCUniversal Television Distribution owns the rights to the show, unless a new buyer is found, the rights will likely go to NBC’s streaming services in each region unless a new buyer is found.

