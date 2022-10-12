Will Smith’s child talks about her decision to leave her profession as a child star

- According to Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith, she made the decision to leave her profession as a child celebrity in order to prevent herself from following a “dark road.”
According to Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith, she made the decision to leave her profession as a child celebrity in order to prevent herself from following a “dark road.”
The singer of Memories discussed how she once believed she had “touched a grief” very early in her life during her interview.
After experiencing success at an early age, Willow said she “wanted to be a kid” before completely exploring her career options.
“I saw at a very young age … the dark path I could have gone down,” she said. “I kind of caught myself before my coping mechanisms started too early.”
“Going into 12 I had touched a sadness that I didn’t know existed,” added Willow. “And that was terrifying.”
“Because I was like, ‘I’ve never felt this before. This is obviously not healthy and I need this top this before it becomes a darker place,’” Willow recalled.
“Realistically in my young mind … I just knew it felt wrong. I just knew it. I just knew everything felt wrong even though I experience fear in my everyday life pertaining to my music [now].
“The fear is an ‘upward and forward motion’ fear,” she shared. “It’s not a deep, heartbreaking, like, world-shattering fear. I really just think my higher self was like, ‘No. This is going to go bad for you.’ And I just had to listen.”
