Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston welcome their first child

Congratulations seem to be in order for Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston! According to reports, the couple just had their first kid together.

Tom and Zawe are joyful and enjoying their new roles as parents, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. Despite their difficulties as new parents and lack of sleep, they are overjoyed.

We first made the “Mr. Malcolm’s List” star’s pregnancy public back in June.

At the movie premiere, the actress’ growing belly could be seen wearing a Sabina Bilenko Couture dress.

The couple’s growing family was announced in the same month Tom Hiddleston, 41, officially announced their engagement. The actor told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m extremely delighted.

When Ashton, 38, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the BAFTA Awards three months before, the couple ignited engagement rumors, which Page Six later confirmed.

Hiddleston has kept his romance with Ashton under wraps, just like he did when he dated Savannah Fielding from 2008 to 2011 and then Taylor Swift in 2016.

Even after their breakup, the “Loki” star spoke to GQ about his romance with the Grammy winner, calling her “an great woman.”

In the interview from February 2017, Hiddleston described his relationship with Swift as “genuine,” adding, “She’s giving and kind and gorgeous, and we had the finest time.

Every connection requires effort, he continued. A spotlight connection requires effort.

In February, Hiddleston gained notoriety after “liking” a tweet about his ex that was written in Hindu.

The translated letter stated, “She doesn’t write songs about those people with whom she didn’t have a significant connection, like Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

