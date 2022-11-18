Adele claims that she has never been more anxious before a performance in her career

Adele is experiencing performance anxiety as she prepares for her residency in Las Vegas.

The “Someone Like You” singer, 34, admitted she’s “very terrified” in a candid Instagram post the day before the first performance of her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which will start on Friday and continue until March 2023.

I’m quite frightened and highly emotional, but I also can’t sit still from excitement, she continued

Adele wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of herself having fun in a theatre with what look to be newborn pictures of herself projected behind her, “I’m feeling all sorts as I type this.”

The Londoner continued, “I feel a million miles from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? ”

In the “I Drink Wine” video, Adele glides through a forest and flirts with Kendrick Sampson of “Insecure.”

Adele acknowledged that she frequently experiences performance anxiety, but that this time things were different.

“I constantly get anxiety before performances, which I interpret positively since it shows that I care and that I simply want to perform well. I could be to blame for not starting when I was supposed to. I don’t know if it’s because it’s opening night, that Hyde Park went so well, or just that I adore the play. The actress stated, “But it’s safe to say I’ve never felt more anxious before a concert in my career, and at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!”

She closed her caption by saying to her admirers, “I can’t wait to see you out there x,” despite her nerves.

After postponing gigs owing to production challenges behind the scenes in July, Adele revealed the new dates for her residency.

The singer of “Easy on Me” acknowledged that calling off her previously scheduled concerts “was a bad decision on my behalf” for many fans, adding, “I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the correct option.”

Adele said that she “did my hardest” to finish the show on time but was unable.

The 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January that “I can’t do it” because it would have been a really half-assed performance. “When I’m on stage, people will see right through me. That’s something I’ve never done before, and I’m not going to start now.”

We are now working extremely hard, but I don’t want to announce a new schedule until I am certain that everything will be prepared, she added. “It is definitely going to happen this year.”

Added Adele, “I have plans for next year, so it must happen this year. Imagine if I had to postpone due to pregnancy!”

The 32-show Weekends with Adele tour will take place from November 18, 2022, until March 25, 2023. Both Adele.com and ticketmaster.com have information about tickets and other details

