After alleging abuse from an ex, Christina Ricci claims she doesn’t “feel like a victim in any way”

After accusing her ex-husband James Heerdegen of abuse last year, Christina Ricci recently stated she is “so much better than okay,” explaining to The Sunday Times why she is ready to start talking about her experience.

The 42-year-old Golden Globe contender said, “I believe it’s important to stress that I don’t feel like a victim in any way. “I don’t lament my own shortcomings. It hasn’t even occurred to me to remark, “Well, it’s been a pretty difficult path for me.””

“Everybody deals with personal challenges, and for me it was about discovering my own self-worth, position, strength, and power. I only share my experience because I am aware that when I was in similar circumstances, I looked for success stories—those of people who managed to escape their circumstances, move past them, and simply be okay “Ricci remarked.

Advertisement

She went on: “And so, my motivation for being open about it is the fact that I am now in this position where I am significantly better than OK. Although I am not yet prepared to go into greater detail, I do believe it is crucial that we set an example for other women, showing them that, despite how terrifying it may be, changing your life in order to save yourself is the only option.”

In July 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage and after receiving an emergency protective order after the police were summoned to their home the month before, Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen.

Ricci sought a restraining order against Heerdegen in January 2021, alleging “serious physical and emotional abuse,” which Heerdegen rejected. They later decided on a custody plan for their 8-year-old son Freddie.

“It took me a while to admit to myself what was happening and what it should be termed, but I can’t speak for everyone. Denialism is very powerful, “Telling The Times, Ricci. “Of course, you don’t want to acknowledge that you put yourself in that circumstance and that the worst thing that could happen is happening. So it took me a very long time to come to that conclusion.”

Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci go on a date after a fashion show.



Advertisement

The Yellowjackets actress wed hairstylist Mark Hampton in October of last year, and the couple welcomed their first child together in December, a daughter named Cleopatra Ricci, who is now 11 months old.

On the Unqualified podcast with Anna Faris in August, Ricci extolled the virtues of her recently wed union. The first time I truly fell in love in a healthy way, she remarked, was probably in her current marriage. I know that sounds incredibly annoying, cliche, and foolish.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org if you are a victim of domestic abuse. All phone calls are free and private. The hotline is accessible around-the-clock in more than 170 languages.

Also Read Christina Ricci will provide the voice for Harley Quinn in the new podcast In the upcoming podcast series "Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind,"...