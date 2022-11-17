Tickets for Taylor Swift’s show in New York go on the resale market for tens of thousands of dollars.

Ticketmaster was overwhelmed by the demand for “The Eras” tour.

Stubhub prices for stadium entry start at $350.

Ticketmaster was overwhelmed by the demand for Taylor Swift’s new tour on Tuesday. Many fans thought they’d never receive tickets (…ever). Tickets to “The Eras Tour” were available on the resale market Wednesday, some for tens of thousands of dollars.

StubHub has tickets for Swift’s May 26 event at MetLife Stadium for $21,600 each.

This fee gets fans on the stage’s floor. Stubhub prices for stadium entry start at $350.

These sky-high charges aren’t just for MetLife outside NYC. Other dates on Swift’s 52-show tour are also expensive.

Floor tickets for Swift’s March 17 event in Glendale, Arizona are as high as $17,010, and her April 28 show in Atlanta is $35,438.

Last year’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals at SoFi Stadium in LA averaged $10,427, with the cheapest seats costing $7,000.

StubHub told CNN Business that many Swift tickets were selling for $150, with averages at $600. “Since it’s only pre-sale, demand is great and prices will fall,” they said.

Listing prices don’t indicate demand or what the market can handle, the business said.

Ticketmaster tweeted Tuesday that “millions had shown up” to buy Swift tour tickets. The business encouraged virtual queue waiters to “hold tight.”

Swift’s tour, which ends August 9 in Los Angeles, has astronomical demand and pricing, reflecting her popularity.

Swift has had several successes and created a passionate fanbase, known as “Swifties.” She recently became the first artist to concurrently capture all top ten slots on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest album, “Midnights.”

