Alexa from “Love Is Blind” claims that her relationship with Brennon is more complicated than what viewers saw.

This article covers details from the Love Is Blind season 3 finale.

Despite finding her happy ever after on Love Is Blind, Alexa Alfia wishes the audience had gotten to see more of her relationship with her future husband Brennon Lemieux.

The reality star, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE that the popular Netflix reality series didn’t allow viewers to see her vulnerable side.

She claims that because she is a pretty sarcastic person, it took some time for her to become a little more emotionally responsive to him. We really really want to see more of Brennon’s silly side, too, so I wish we could have seen more of that side of me as well.

Additionally, Alexa says that despite having had quite different upbringings, she and Brennon, 32, have a lot in common.

We may come from very different backgrounds, but at the end of the day, I believe that our love for family is what matters most. “I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don’t have it with my Brennon? He is everything to me,” I said.

No matter where we came from, we gained a lot of knowledge through our diverse upbringings, which are also extremely similar. He is one of five, and I am one of six. It’s lovely and you have to get it. Some people say they come from very, very loud families.

Alexa and Brennon appeared to be a match made in heaven from day one, and things were no different for the duo on their wedding day in June 2021. The couple both said “yes” to marriage on the season finale and have remained married ever since.

He adds, “Ten minutes from now, a day from now, it’s going to work out. We’re fine.” and have remained married ever since.

He adds, “Ten minutes from now, a day from now, it’s going to work out. We’re fine.”

Alexa expressed similar thoughts about how they went through an adjustment phase after moving in together during the season 3 reunion.We didn’t have any struggles, which was strange, so it was difficult to listen to others’ struggles, she added. But there were dishes when we did move in together.

When we were having minor troubles, someone gave me some advice, saying, “Don’t let roommate concerns become marriage issues,” Alexa continued. And because I believe that’s what was happening, I believe it was the best piece of advise.

