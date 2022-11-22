Artem Chigvintsev honors his wife on her 39th on birthday

Cheers to Nikki Bella’s birthday!

On Monday, Artem Chigvintsev celebrated his wife’s 39th birthday by posting a heartfelt birthday message to her. He wrote a note professing his love for the Total Bellas star next to a photo carousel of the pair and their 2-year-old son Matteo.

“Happy birthday, my love. You are the most gorgeous, unique, kind, considerate, and loving person I know. I am very fortunate to be able to name you my wife, the 40-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro wrote. “May you have a wonderful day filled with pleasure, happiness, and above all, smiles. You are incredibly beloved and deeply loved by Matteo and I. I wish you a happy birthday, click.

Nikki commented, “Aww love you Click!! thank you for making it so amazing already,” in response. You and Tay Tay, please.

Nikki’s birthday was also honoured by fellow DWTS contestants. Happy birthday, @thenikkibella, you hot thing, said Emma Slater in response, while Lindsay Arnold added, “Happy birthday, @thenikkibella.”

In a Monday Instagram post commemorating her birthday, Nikki shared details about her resolutions for the upcoming year.

She wrote, “This morning I woke up to so much birthday love and it made me smile so huge.” “I appreciate the birthday wishes from everyone. I’m very grateful for my wonderful friends, family, and Bella Army! Today marks a very significant birthday for me. It made me sit down and consider the coming 365 days as I start a new decade of my life.

“I am aware that I want to enter it in the best possible physical, mental, and spiritual health. What a year I have ahead of me, she said. It will be my most amazing journey yet in terms of loving myself, establishing my brand, and achieving my goals! And I am aware of what some of you are thinking: “Baby two as well?” We’ll just have to wait and see! lol I believe that might take years! There should be more shootings like this for me to channel my inner sex queen.

She thanked her supporters for their support as she wrapped up her statement. “Love you all!” she exclaimed. I adore Bella Army! I appreciate you making me one of the world’s luckiest girls!

Brie Bella, Nikki’s twin sister, also celebrated her birthday on social media on Monday.

Well hello there, 39! Thank you so much for the lovely birthday wishes, she said. “I just finished my meditation, and I took this selfie to think back on my 39-year journey. What a wonderful one it has been!

Feel incredibly blessed to wake up to my sweet husband and priceless children singing Happy Birthday to me, as well as to my friends and family who never fail to make me feel loved, my Bella Army who have grown with me over the last 16 years, and to myself for never losing faith in my own abilities, she added. “Life is moving quickly, and I have a wild imagination. The chapters of my life up to this point have all been incredible! I value what I’ve accomplished thus far! Let’s toast the upcoming chapter with wine and fun moments.

