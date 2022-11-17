As Jay Leno recovers from severe burns, his doctor says that his wife Mavis is “obviously quite concerned.”

As Jay Leno heals from second and third degree burns sustained in a gasoline fire, his wife Mavis is concerned for him.

Mavis Leno is “clearly quite concerned,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman, a cosmetic surgeon and medical professional at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital

The 72-year-old comic was repairing a steam engine underneath a vehicle in his garage on Saturday when a fire broke out. Leno was extricated from the automobile, but his face, chest, and hand had “severe” burns.

Mavis Leno is "clearly quite concerned," according to Dr. Peter Grossman, a cosmetic surgeon and medical professional at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host had treatment.

Grossman said, referring to Leno’s wife of almost 42 years, “She’s by his side.” They are quite close, and she is doing about as well as a wife who is worried about her husband should.

Leno underwent a surgical excision and grafting surgery at the Grossman Burn Center, according to his doctor, who noted that a significant portion of his skin’s thickness was damaged. In order to hasten recovery, diseased tissue is removed during surgery, and a biological skin substitute is applied to the wounds.

Leno was praised by Grossman as being a “excellent patient” throughout his hospitalisation at the news briefing.

The surgeon said, “He’s been a remarkably kind and engaging patient. “He distributed cookies to the young patients in the burn unit. Mr. Leno has been quite forthcoming in his communication with you.”

Grossman remarked: “He’s Jay Leno, and he’s joking all over the place. He has shown our nursing team nothing but kindness. He’s really obedient. He is a wonderful patient who recognises the gravity of his situation and is very thankful of everyone here.”

Speaking out about the gasoline fire, Leno confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday that he’s recovering after obtaining “serious burns.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment … for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” Bennett said at the time. “He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.'”

