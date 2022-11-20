Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
As Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, moves on, she publishes a mysterious quote.

As Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, moves on, she publishes a mysterious quote.

Articles
Advertisement
As Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, moves on, she publishes a mysterious quote.

As Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, moves on, she publishes a mysterious quote.

Advertisement
  • Now that Pete Davidson, her ex, is allegedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian is being more enigmatic on social media.
  • The former star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shared a remark by Idil Ahmed on Friday via Instagram Stories on seeing “the wider picture” in difficult situations.
  • The message stated, “One thing I realised is that everything always ends up working out.” “Occasionally even better than you might expect.
    After Pete Davidson’s date with Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian shared a mysterious message about “hard times.”
    Advertisement
    The comment continued, “Remember this when you feel like you’re in a tough situation or you feel like you’re being tested the most.

 

The 42-year-old “Kardashians” actress has been separated from Davidson for three months.
In the midst of relationship rumours, the “Saturday Night Live” star celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday with Ratajkowski.

Advertisement

The next day, Kardashian posted sensual lingerie pictures on Instagram along with a slideshow including a huge bouquet of roses.

One social media user commented on the upload, “Kim smiling at Emily getting sloppy seconds,” while another questioned, “Pete who?”

However, a third person chimed in, “You know she got these for herself to create skeet jelly.”

In a lighthearted TikTok, Ratajkowski, the host of the podcast “High Low,” alluded to the fact that she is not just dating Davidson.

The actress mumbled, “I would be with numerous men, as well as some ladies as well,” in the Thursday upload. Everyone is attractive, but in a unique way.

Also Read

Pete Davidson discloses Kim Kardashian’s “Excuse” for withholding her phone number
Pete Davidson discloses Kim Kardashian’s “Excuse” for withholding her phone number

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live made his first live...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story