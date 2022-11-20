As Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, moves on, she publishes a mysterious quote.

Now that Pete Davidson, her ex, is allegedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian is being more enigmatic on social media.

The former star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shared a remark by Idil Ahmed on Friday via Instagram Stories on seeing “the wider picture” in difficult situations.

The message stated, “One thing I realised is that everything always ends up working out.” “Occasionally even better than you might expect.

The 42-year-old “Kardashians” actress has been separated from Davidson for three months.

In the midst of relationship rumours, the “Saturday Night Live” star celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday with Ratajkowski.

The next day, Kardashian posted sensual lingerie pictures on Instagram along with a slideshow including a huge bouquet of roses.

One social media user commented on the upload, “Kim smiling at Emily getting sloppy seconds,” while another questioned, “Pete who?”

However, a third person chimed in, “You know she got these for herself to create skeet jelly.”

In a lighthearted TikTok, Ratajkowski, the host of the podcast “High Low,” alluded to the fact that she is not just dating Davidson.

The actress mumbled, “I would be with numerous men, as well as some ladies as well,” in the Thursday upload. Everyone is attractive, but in a unique way.

