Ashley Darby responds to colorist allegations amid conflict with Candiace Dillard

Following her violent altercation with “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Candiace Dillard on Sunday’s episode, Ashley Darby is dispelling charges that she is a “colorist.”

She remarked on Instagram Stories on Monday, “So, I really hate that I have to say anything about this and that I have to handle this, but it seems to have just gotten like completely out of control.” “

After the episode aired, people criticized Darby for her behavior on social media. “

“First and foremost, I am not a colorist. I know everyone wants to deem me that. They want to make all these accusations about me because of my own skin tone, but I don’t claim that because that’s not me.”

Darby, 34, acknowledged that she has disagreed with a number of her fellow cast members, including Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, and that she hasn’t considered “the hue” of their skin tones.

“I always start at a hundred with people until you give me a reason to take it down,” she continued.

That is the only thing that has happened. I still have feelings for the women on this show, and I want everyone to understand that my feelings for you have nothing to do with the color of your skin.

The reality show’s most recent episode, which aired on Bravo and featured a heated argument between Dillard, 35, and the mother of two, occurs the day after Darby made his remarks.

In the scenario, Darby alleged that Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, had recently been “flirty” with one of her friends and had been “in some other DMs” of women.

Ashley’s husband, Michael, whom Dillard is divorcing, would abandon her, she continued, so she could have sex with another man.

“@ AshleyDarby isn’t colorist the same way racists aren’t racist,” one fan wrote in a tweet. Your dispute with the skin twins is over. You and the women with dark skin have an ongoing argument.

A second person added, “Ashley Darby is a colorist because even if the bandits had problems, she didn’t give Wendy the same chance for friendship that she gave them. On a trip, Ashley Darby would NEVER conceal someone’s hotel information, but she did it to Candiace. Ashley actually behaves differently toward them! ”

