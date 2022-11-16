Ashley Tisdale suddenly discovers that her BFF Austin Butler is her cousin

After taking a DNA test, the “High School Musical” alum learned that Austin Butler, with whom she has been friends for the past ten years, is actually her cousin.

Butler, 31, was subsequently referred to as Ashley, 37,’s “best friend.” “

After almost nine years together, they split up.

Advertisement

The matter is being kept private by Ashley Tisdale. After taking a DNA test, the “High School Musical” alum learned that Austin Butler, with whom she has been friends for the past ten years, is actually her cousin.

Tisdale learned that she and Butler were 10th cousins once removed while taking part in the most recent episode of Ancestry’s “2 Lies & A Leaf” series.

“Austin and I always say that we’re like fraternal twins born very far apart ’cause he’s much younger and we’ve always had that connection,” she told her sister, Jennifer Tisdale, who had joined her for the episode.

“We’ve always said we were brother and sister! That is insane, I’m literally going to cry.”

Butler, 31, was subsequently referred to as Ashley, 37,’s “best friend.”

“Tell you the truth, when we first met, I said, ‘Oh my God.’ The moment we met, we instantly felt like brothers and sisters.

Advertisement

Ashley informed the “Elvis” star by text as soon as she learned the wonderful news. He replied, “No f-king way,” to her.

Butler and Ashley first became acquainted when they played love interests in the 2011 film “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.”

Later that year, Butler began dating Ashley’s close friend Vanessa Hudgens. After almost nine years together, they split up.

The single mother, who had her daughter Jupiter Irish French in March 2021, and Butler share such a tight relationship that she regrets that he was never able to witness her being pregnant.

She captioned a picture of Butler holding Jupiter, “He didn’t get to see me pregnant in person because it’s been two and a half years since he’s been home, but this guy FaceTimed me throughout and it felt like he was there.”

The day after I gave birth to her, he even Faces Timed Jupiter from the hospital. He’s one of my closest friends, so it’s really nice to see him with Juju.

Advertisement

Also Read Jodie Sweetin seemed to favor Candace Cameron about her marriage Jodie Sweetin seemed to criticize her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron...