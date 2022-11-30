Bella Hadid wearing a crystal-covered catsuit in BTS look

On Instagram, the model posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse during her holiday photo shoot with Swarovski.

Bella Hadid is the bright spot! On Instagram, the model posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse during her holiday photo shoot with Swarovski. Unsurprisingly, she was covered in crystals.

The model appeared in the first image in her collection in a nude catsuit covered in crystals, with a bra top and skirt covered in jewels (catch a better glimpse of her sparkly fit in the video on the second slide). Her attire is finished off with delicate wings and heels, transforming her into a Swarovski fairy. In the third slide, an overhead view reveals that her hair has been further embellished with crystals.

Hadid, 26, calmly sat in a chair with plush slippers on her feet as staff worked on applying the glitter all over her. Along with the images, Hadid tagged Swarovski and added three emojis: a diamond, a lightbulb, and a glitter.

The figure is the star of Swarovski’s holiday campaign, which was photographed by Loc Prigent and has several various faces of the fairy. The model wears monochromatic pink and blue outfits in other parts of the campaign, highlighting her Swarovski jewelry.

In a brand’s Instagram behind-the-scenes video, Hadid remarked, “If you feel sparkly on the inside, you will feel sparkly on the exterior.” “Well, I think I’m shining on both now!”

For Hadid, trendy looks are nothing new. The model had her Coperni dress spray-painted on her body live at the show during Paris Fashion Week.

On September 30, Hadid made her entry at the presentation in just a pair of panties and heels. She remained motionless as a crew painted a white layer of latex in the form of a mid-length dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves over her torso. When she was finished, Hadid strutted down the runway, stunning the audience.

After Copernic praised her for taking part in the “wonderful” presentation, Hadid shared the incredibly cool moment on Instagram along with a few images of the garment coming together. No one person is more significant than the next, she wrote. “We can only work magic if we collaborate. I’m still in awe of all your love, so thank you!”

She admitted in another Instagram post that there wasn’t even a practice run for this famous performance. She wrote alongside a selection of images and videos of it all coming together, “No rehearsal, no nothing, just passion.

