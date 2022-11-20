Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Billie Eilish’s new relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s new relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Articles
Advertisement
Billie Eilish’s new relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s new relationship with boyfriend

Advertisement
  • According to Finneas O’Connell, he supports Billie Eilish’s new relationship wholeheartedly.
  • Listen, as long as she’s content, I’m content, remarked Finneas.
  • Eilish and Rutherford, both 31, have been gradually attempting to make their relationship more public since romance rumors surfaced last month.
Advertisement

According to Finneas O’Connell, he supports Billie Eilish’s new relationship wholeheartedly. At the GQ Men of the Year celebration in West Hollywood, the Grammy Award winner, 25, shared his opinions on Eilish, 20, and Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who recently made their relationship public.

Listen, as long as she’s content, I’m content, remarked Finneas.

Eilish and Rutherford, both 31, have been gradually attempting to make their relationship more public since romance rumors surfaced last month. They made a big impression when they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 earlier this month while sporting matched Gucci pyjama ensembles.

Rutherford matched the Happier than Ever artist in Gucci pyjamas and fuzzy slippers. The artist was dressed in a silk floor-length nightgown with a sleeping mask on her head. The duo held hands while posing on the red carpet while covered in an enormous Gucci blanket.

They spent time together on Halloween, too, when Eilish publicly announced her relationship with a picture of them dressed as a cute pair. She captioned the photo, “Life is craaaaaaaaaazy.”

Rutherford and Eilish made fun of their 11-year age difference by dressing her as a baby in a bib and bonnet and him as an elderly man in a brown sweater, suspenders, and a bald cap.

Advertisement

A few days after being seen kissing outside the Indian eatery Lal Mirch, they were previously seen hanging out at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, sparking romance suspicions.

The “Bad Guy” singer was previously linked to rapper Q, about whom she discussed in her Apple TV+ documentary last year, and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in late 2021.

Finneas’ remarks came close to a month after he disclosed on Instagram that he was healing from the collarbone and right elbow injuries sustained after “crashing” his electric bike. He detailed in the article that he had surgery and

He expressed his gratitude for being able to play at his sister’s upcoming shows in December, saying that “with hard work,” he anticipates being able to do so.

Also Read

Peter and Jackson attend Greene’s Cullen “Family Reunion” with ‘Twilight’ costars
Peter and Jackson attend Greene’s Cullen “Family Reunion” with ‘Twilight’ costars

Ashley Greene recently shared a selfie with her on-screen relatives Jackson Rathbone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When Jennifer Lopez declared her willingness to change her name, did she manifest it?
When Jennifer Lopez declared her willingness to change her name, did she manifest it?
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story