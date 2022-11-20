Billie Eilish’s new relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

According to Finneas O’Connell, he supports Billie Eilish’s new relationship wholeheartedly.

According to Finneas O’Connell, he supports Billie Eilish’s new relationship wholeheartedly. At the GQ Men of the Year celebration in West Hollywood, the Grammy Award winner, 25, shared his opinions on Eilish, 20, and Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who recently made their relationship public.

Listen, as long as she’s content, I’m content, remarked Finneas.

Eilish and Rutherford, both 31, have been gradually attempting to make their relationship more public since romance rumors surfaced last month. They made a big impression when they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 earlier this month while sporting matched Gucci pyjama ensembles.

Rutherford matched the Happier than Ever artist in Gucci pyjamas and fuzzy slippers. The artist was dressed in a silk floor-length nightgown with a sleeping mask on her head. The duo held hands while posing on the red carpet while covered in an enormous Gucci blanket.

They spent time together on Halloween, too, when Eilish publicly announced her relationship with a picture of them dressed as a cute pair. She captioned the photo, “Life is craaaaaaaaaazy.”

Rutherford and Eilish made fun of their 11-year age difference by dressing her as a baby in a bib and bonnet and him as an elderly man in a brown sweater, suspenders, and a bald cap.

A few days after being seen kissing outside the Indian eatery Lal Mirch, they were previously seen hanging out at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, sparking romance suspicions.

The “Bad Guy” singer was previously linked to rapper Q, about whom she discussed in her Apple TV+ documentary last year, and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in late 2021.

Finneas’ remarks came close to a month after he disclosed on Instagram that he was healing from the collarbone and right elbow injuries sustained after “crashing” his electric bike. He detailed in the article that he had surgery and

He expressed his gratitude for being able to play at his sister’s upcoming shows in December, saying that “with hard work,” he anticipates being able to do so.

