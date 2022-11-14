Black Adam Passes $350 Million at Global Box Office

DC’s Black Adam surpassed the $352 million milestone at the global box office.

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received substantially better reviews

In its fourth weekend, Black Adam earned an additional $9.7 million from 76 foreign markets.

Advertisement

While DC’s Black Adam reached a personal milestone, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splashy launch at the box office. After one month in theatres, the Dwayne Johnson-led anti-hero movie surpassed the $352 million milestone at the global box office. In its fourth weekend, Black Adam earned an additional $9.7 million from 76 foreign markets, bringing its global tally to more than $200 million.

After adding another $8.6 million to its domestic total this weekend, Black Adam’s total earnings in the United States now stand at $151 million. The much higher profile Wakanda Forever, which received substantially better reviews and comes with a reservoir of goodwill from both its own adored predecessor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, is giving the movie fierce competition, as was to be expected. Contrarily, Black Adam earned only average reviews despite a much higher fan response, as Johnson has noted.

Johnson plays Teth-Adam, a former slave from the made-up country of Kahndaq, in Black Adam. After awakening from a long period of sleep, he unleashes a vengeance onslaught on his enemies. Johnson fought for the part for more than ten years despite resistance from the studio and offers to play other, more well-known superheroes.

Black Adam, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who had previously collaborated with Johnson on the Disney adventure movie Jungle Cruise, is currently considered to have underwhelmed for the struggling DC Extended Universe. Since what seems like its birth, the series has been uphill, and it is currently undergoing a creative renovation under the direction of newly recruited joint CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Henry Cavill’s Superman will return to the series in the near future, and Black Adam is anticipated to play a significant role in that.

If Black Adam’s production hadn’t cost a whopping $195 million, its $350 million worldwide gross would have been acceptable. That is a top-of-the-line budget, typically only given to characters who have built-in fan bases. But Johnson is the real star here, not Superman or Batman. Johnson, who is perhaps one of the only actors left who can launch a picture, devoted all of his marketing resources to Black Adam and pledged that it will alter the “ladder of power” within the DC Extended Universe. Black Adam had a career-high opening for Johnson ($67 million), but it ultimately won’t measure up to the star’s biggest (or even middling) hits.

Black Adam will surpass Shazam! ($363 million globally) in terms of the DCEU over the coming days, but it will fall short of Justice League’s disappointing $655 million global total. With a worldwide gross of $1.1 billion, Aquaman continues to be the best DCEU movie. Following it are Wonder Woman ($817 million worldwide), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($872 million worldwide), and Suicide Squad ($745 million worldwide). Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are some of the next movies in the franchise.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Black Panther’ designated a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is predicted to make a massive $365 million....