Brendan Fraser is someone who Elizabeth Hurley would ‘love to work with again.

he actress, 57, and actor, 53, recently reconnected when attending a screening of Fraser’s movie The Whale in London. “I would love to work with Brendan again. He was one of my favourite costars,” adds the actress.

In an interview about her upcoming holiday rom-com Christmas in the Caribbean, Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred with Brendan Fraser in the film Bedazzled more than 20 years ago, says that she would be pleased to do it again.

Fraser has already received a number of honours, including the Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival gala in September.

Bedazzled, which was directed by the late Harold Ramis, was a remake of the same-titled movie from 1967. In the film, Fraser plays a man who gives the devil (Hurley) control of his soul in return for seven desires.

We got along so well when filming Bedazzled, but after that, Hurley recalls, “Brendan and I didn’t communicate at all. We didn’t speak at all until I got asked to this screening of The Whale. And I was so pleased that I’d see.

Hurley also had nothing but admiration for Fraser’s performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, in which Fraser portrays a 600-lb. reclusive writing instructor who is attempting to rekindle his relationship with his adolescent daughter.

Hurley tells PEOPLE, “I really just so taken over by how great he is in this movie. She is also a “huge admirer” of the “amazing director,” Darren Aronofsky, 53. And Brendan is among the kindest people you’ll ever meet. I’m delighted that he has just had the chance to shine once more.

“And getting together with him was amazing. Twenty years have passed since I tormented him in Bedazzled “She makes light of Fraser. I still adore [The Whale] today.

Hurley also addressed the possibility of reuniting with ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant, with whom she previously told PEOPLE she was “still really close friends.”

Although she produced Mickey Blue Eyes, which he featured in in 1999, and they first met on the 1988 Spanish film Rowing with the Wind, the Father Christmas Is Back actor admits she has “no clue” if she and Grant, 62, would ever work together again.

