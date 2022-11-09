Britney Spears praises Khloé Kardashian’s “locks”

Britney Spears clarifies the air of a recent IG post on Selena Gomez
The 40-year-old pop artist made it clear in an Instagram post on...
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian received some praise from pop diva Britney Spears, who claimed that the reality star’s ever-changing locks had served as her recent source of hair inspiration.
“She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇♀️!!!” Kardashian attended Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in September, and Spears, 40, shared a photo of the Good American founder sporting long, wavy, voluminous blonde hair in the photo.
The singer exclaimed, “How f’n hot is that,” praising the 38-year-old “Kardashians” star as “beautiful.”
Spears said, “I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!!” but acknowledged that her mane needs work. I’m working on it.”
Kardashian selected a glittery, long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt from Beyoncé’s favourite designer Celia Kritharioti for the star-studded soirée, which was reportedly “disco” themed. She accessorised the striking look with bejewelled boots and a blinged-out pocketbook.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sarcastically tagged a number of images from the extravagant evening, including a zoomed-out version of the one Spears uploaded, “All the single ladies.”
