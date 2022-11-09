Britney Spears praises Khloé Kardashian’s “locks”

Britney Spears ‘in full control of her life’ despite intervention reports

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian received some praise from pop diva Britney Spears, who claimed that the reality star’s ever-changing locks had served as her recent source of hair inspiration.

Spears said, “I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!!” but acknowledged that her mane needs work. I’m working on it.”

Kardashian selected a glittery, long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt from Beyoncé’s favourite designer Celia Kritharioti for the star-studded soirée, which was reportedly “disco” themed. She accessorised the striking look with bejewelled boots and a blinged-out pocketbook.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sarcastically tagged a number of images from the extravagant evening, including a zoomed-out version of the one Spears uploaded, “All the single ladies.”

