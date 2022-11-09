Advertisement
Britney Spears praises Khloé Kardashian’s “locks”

Britney Spears praises Khloé Kardashian’s “locks”

Britney Spears ‘in full control of her life’ despite intervention reports

  • Kardashian attended Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in September.
  • Spears shared a photo of the reality star with long, wavy, voluminous blonde hair.
  • The singer exclaimed, “How f’n hot is that,” praising her as “beautiful”.
On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian received some praise from pop diva Britney Spears, who claimed that the reality star’s ever-changing locks had served as her recent source of hair inspiration.

“She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇‍♀️!!!” Kardashian attended Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in September, and Spears, 40, shared a photo of the Good American founder sporting long, wavy, voluminous blonde hair in the photo.

The singer exclaimed, “How f’n hot is that,” praising the 38-year-old “Kardashians” star as “beautiful.”

Spears said, “I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!!” but acknowledged that her mane needs work.  I’m working on it.”

Kardashian selected a glittery, long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt from Beyoncé’s favourite designer Celia Kritharioti for the star-studded soirée, which was reportedly “disco” themed. She accessorised the striking look with bejewelled boots and a blinged-out pocketbook.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sarcastically tagged a number of images from the extravagant evening, including a zoomed-out version of the one Spears uploaded, “All the single ladies.”

