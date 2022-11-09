Advertisement
Camila Mendes confirms dating rumours with Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes confirms dating rumours with Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes confirms dating rumours with Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes confirms dating rumours with Rudy Mancuso

  • Camilla Mendes is dating “Msica” co-star Rudy Mancuso.
  • The “Riverdale” co-stars were seen cuddling in a series of Instagram photos.
  • Fans are happy about the rumoured relationship.
With a playful Instagram post on Tuesday, actress Camilla Mendes appeared to reveal that she is dating “Msica” co-star Rudy Mancuso.

Mendes, 28, who is also Brazilian, captioned a seven-photo carousel that featured two images of Mancuso with the phrase “Life update.”

The first photo showed the unkempt dude playing with Mendes’ Maltipoo named Truffle while sitting on the floor at the front door.

The second picture was a selfie of the ostensible couple captured in a sliding glass door’s reflection.

In beach suits, Mendes and Mancuso, a former Vine star who founded the YouTube series “Awkward Puppets,” were seen kissing and cuddling while the latter gave his leading lady a sweet head kiss.

Fans are happy about the rumoured relationship even though the “Riverdale” actor did not tag the online celebrity and his face was not even visible in the photos.

“Love a soft launch 💗,” the hopeless romantic running Instagram’s Instagram page commented on the pic — a sentiment that was also shared by “Batwoman” star Nicole Kang, who wrote, “Not the soft launch.”

A “soft launch” on social media describes the initial appearance of a significant other on the page of a potential love interest. The image is frequently unrecognisable to suggest the beginning of a romance.

