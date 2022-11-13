Cardi B talks about her intense “pain” following Takeoff’s passing: “I am heartbroken”

After Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life” ceremony on Friday, Cardi B wrote a heartfelt ode to him in which she admitted she is in “great pain and sorrow” over his passing.

Cardi B publicly lamented Takeoff’s passing earlier this week by retweeting a clip of him discussing the value of family.

On November 1, Takeoff, whose true name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28.

The “WAP” rapper, 30, posted a lengthy caption on Instagram with a slideshow of photos of Takeoff, saying, “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Cardi B, who is wed to Offset, the cousin of Takeoff, said that her husband and Quavo, who together with the now-deceased rapper formed the rap group Migos, feel an “emptiness” and that she is praying for their “strength.”

“I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽,” the Bodak Yellow rapper added.

Cardi B added that because she is aware that “everything will never be the same again,” it “hurts” her to think of the influence that Migos have had on the music business.

“I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope-ass personality,” the mother of two concluded.

“I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”

In the post’s comments section, a number of Cardi B’s well-known friends and admirers expressed their sympathy, including Lizzo, who wrote, “Praying for you and your family still,.”

It will always be a part of me, too. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper stated in the video of the ring that featured a picture of him as a youngster and his mother, “I ain’t never going to take it off.”

The “Walk It Talk It” rapper was shot in the head and torso, according to a coroner’s report released last week, and he passed away at the scene.

Although his murderer is still at large, police are actively looking into the tragedy.