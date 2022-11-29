Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53

Eric Fleishman, a famous trainer, passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 53.

According to numerous sources, Fleishman, also known as “Eric the Trainer,” passed away unexpectedly at his Glendale, California, home.

At the end of Monday night, his cause of death remained unknown.

His wife Alysia Kanemoto was mentioned in a post on his official Instagram account that announced his passing and featured a carousel of photographs of Fleishman.

We are devastated to inform you that Eric Phillip Fleishman unexpectedly passed away on the morning of November 24, 2022, according to the caption. The incident has left His wife Alysia, children, parents, and close friends and relatives inconsolable.

The article continued by praising Fleishman as “a beacon of light, hope, and love” who “touched many lives for the better.”

“In honouring his life by contributing experiences, memories, and tributes to [email protected],” his supporters and admirers were urged to join his loved ones.

The letter from Fleishman’s family stated that funeral arrangements are still being made.

The letter added, “This loss is painful, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

Fleishman coached American soldiers in the Middle East throughout his career as a celebrity fitness trainer; he also collaborated with police officers and presented the Mr. America Bodybuilding competition, according to ABC 7. He was the Celebrity Sweat series’ host as well.

In the comments, Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt described Fleishman as a “bigger than life man.”

He continued, “Larger than life impact.” “This news is utterly heartbreaking. The individuals he helped and encouraged will remember him forever. include me. I’ll always love you, Eric!”

Matt Lanter sent his thoughts and said, “Crushed. I don’t believe Eric really realised the impact he had on my life. Just stunned, really.”

Such bad news, Jay Cutler continued. “He was such a source of joy for everyone. Rip.”

According to Patrick Schwarzenegger, “So sad. Eric, rip. I’m going to miss you.”

Drake Bell posted little more than “Heartbroken,” while Billy Blanks wished his colleague celebrity

