Chris and Lauren’s first Halloween with their two children

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are delighted to be commemorating their first important event as a four-person family. In honor of Halloween, the couple posed with their two children. Lauren, Chris, and their 16-month-old son Dutton Walker, who was dressed as a particular character, all donned Mickey Mouse ears.

The new mother of two captioned the picture, “I’m not sure how we’ll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four.”

While Lauren kept Dutton in position, the country singer carried his 2-week-old baby Baker Weston in his arms and gazed into the camera.

“Love my sweet fam,” Chris commented on the post.

Last month, Lauren remembered her birthing process while posting a carousel of images of her infant with his older brother Dutton.

“On a late Sunday night, our little man shocked us nine days early. Thoughts of my water breaking (in an aggressive, movie-like scenario) and me driving to the hospital in Chris’ truck while wearing only my underwear because my car was out of petrol and Dutton was sleeping have me still chuckling “She continued, giving information on the birth of her child.

Despite Lauren calling her delivery “She claimed that “from the moment he entered this world, he’s been nothing but tranquil and perfect. Very hectic, unexpected, and panicking. Welcome to the Baker! We love you!”

The mother of two also changed the text in her Instagram bio to reflect the arrival of her newest joy: “Dutton Walker & Baker Weston.”

In a video, the family posted after the couple announced his arrival, the new baby was seen for the first time meeting his big brother.

Your brother, I said. As they entered the room, Chris said to Dutton, who was sporting a “big bro” t-shirt. “You were missed by mama,” While her father David recorded, Lauren told her older son. Then, when Chris hoisted Dutton onto the bed so that he could cuddle with his mother, he said, “Look at your brother.”

Chris and Lauren started dating in 2018, and after a four-month engagement, they got married in October 2019.

