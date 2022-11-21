Chris Brown Wins Favorite Male R&B Artist AMA’22

Chris Brown wins Favourite Male R&B Artist AMA’22

Shortly after criticising the American Music Awards for supposedly cancelling his planned Michael Jackson tribute, Chris Brown won at the 2022 ceremony.

Brown was named the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category during the live awards presentation on Sunday, November 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, according to Kelly Rowland.

Chris Brown isn’t present this evening, so I’m accepting this honour on his behalf. Forgive me. The audience began booing the absent winner, 33, and the Destiny’s Child member, 41, yelled to them to “chill out.” “However, I want to thank Chris for creating such fantastic R&B songs. And I want to applaud him for his outstanding performance. I’ll get this honour and give it to you. I cherish you.

The rapper’s victory came a day after he claimed his Jackson tribute at the AMAs was abruptly cancelled. On Saturday, November 19, Brown posted a protracted Instagram video of a dancing rehearsal.

Over the years, the “Kiss Kiss” singer’s legal issues have garnered media attention. Brown violently hurt Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, in February 2009. He entered a plea of guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years of probation, community service, and domestic violence therapy.

