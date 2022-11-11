Chris Rock’s first-of-its-kind live Netflix stand-up show is set

Netflix has announced that Chris Rock will have a live show in 2023.

The comedian will be the first to ever perform live on the streaming service.

His show will expand upon Netflix’s already live comedy offerings.

Chris Rock will perform live in a significant way.

The 57-year-old comedian will be the first performer to ever do a live show on the streaming service, according to Netflix announced on Thursday. A press announcement stated that the comedy show, which has not yet been given a name, will begin streaming globally in early 2023.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

In 2018, Rock collaborated with Netflix on his stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine.

The forthcoming Rock special will expand upon Netflix’s earlier live comedy productions. Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, which included over 330 comedians performing 295 shows across over 35 venues in Los Angeles, was hosted by the streaming juggernaut in May. According to a news release, the festival featured the first live stand-up comedy performance ever held at Dodger Stadium.

Prior to their impending joint tour, Rock and Dave Chappelle made an unexpected cameo at the Blue Note in New York City on Wednesday. They graced the stage during pianist Robert Glasper’s set.

At a September performance in Liverpool, England, during the duo’s most recent joint U.K. tour, Chappelle, 49, drew reference to the moment Will Smith hit Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Smith’s move was reportedly described as a “really unusual choice” by Chappelle during his performance. He praised Rock’s consistency over the years before saying, according to Deadline, that Smith, 54, “performed an imitation of a perfect man for 30 years.”

Rock addressed the situation once he was on stage, stating, “Did that hurt at all? right, goddamn it The nicest joke I’ve ever delivered was a bulls—t joke, and the motherf—-er beat me over it.”

Recently, Chappelle attended a screening of Smith’s new film Emancipation with a number of other celebrities. Additionally there were Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, and others. Smith stated in an Instagram caption, “AMAZING night! Thank you for attending #Emancipation. I hope you all had fun!”

