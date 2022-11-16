Chrissy Teigen replaced her lawn with fake grass: This is incredibly exciting to me!

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the most recent trend in landscaping.

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the most recent trend in landscaping. The model showcased the new turf in the backyard of her workplace in a pair of Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Teigen captioned pictures of her brand-new synthetic turf, “Just got turf in at the workplace!”

Since I’m sensitive to grass, the 36-year-old cookbook author and expectant mother of two remarked, “This is incredibly thrilling for me.” Tea gatherings and picnics abound (and you should always wear this robe)

The model can be seen posing in the pictures while wearing a vivid red bathrobe on the new turf. She is seated cross-legged in the first image, her red fluffy collar pulled high around

Teigen may be seen in the second image crouching on the fake grass with one leg raised and a peace sign in her hand.

Teigen is by no means the first famous person to embrace the artificial turf trend in landscaping. Lamorne Morris, the actor of the TV show New Girl, replaced the grass and plants in his backyard pool area with artificial turf and drought-tolerant plants. Other celebrities have done the same.

Beverly Mitchell, a former cast member of 7th Heaven, decided to install tough, low-maintenance turf in her backyard in order to make it a welcoming area for her family.

Lisa Ling appreciates turf for its environmental friendliness. One of her favorite design elements of her house is the fake grass-surfaced sunken outside seating and play area.

She recently uploaded a photo to Instagram showing herself on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a package of crackers that had been partially consumed.

In the image, Teigen is seen lounging in a pair of grey leggings and a black shirt while displaying her growing baby belly.

“Comical at this point,” she wrote of her snack choice.

Nearly six weeks after she first made the news of her pregnancy and John Legend’s second child public, Teigen also provided a brief update on it in the middle of September.

She posted on Twitter, “I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doctor for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore.”