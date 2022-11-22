Christina Haack claims that her son Hudson is on a family vacation but “can’t be seen”

Ant Anstead was quietly criticized by Christina Hall (née Haack) after she was unable to exhibit pictures of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, while on a family vacation.

Christina’s criticism occurs as the former couple is embroiled in a protracted court dispute.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host asked for complete custody of Hudson earlier this year.

Launching a dig. Ant Anstead was quietly criticized by Christina Hall (née Haack) after she was unable to exhibit pictures of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, while on a family vacation.

The Christina on the Coast actress, 39, shared a sneak peek at her forthcoming vacation on social media on Sunday, November 20. Daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, were present in the Instagram Story photos with Christina’s husband Josh Hall, and her two children from a previous

Along with a photo of the family on an aeroplane, she added, “3 kids + us = “. On Monday, November 21, the reality star continued to post updates about their journey to Tennessee, saying, “Must stop at our fav site.”

The 43-year-old Anstead’s partner, Hudson, was present, according to the HGTV star. Hudson is also present, but she is unable to be ‘here,’ she continued.

A court hearing was set for March 2023 after the petition was subsequently dismissed. In the meantime, the native of England submitted a fresh declaration in September alleging that Hudson's participation in Christina's social media campaigns and TV project was harmful to his well-being.

A court hearing was set for March 2023 after the petition was subsequently dismissed. In the meantime, the native of England submitted a fresh declaration in September alleging that Hudson’s participation in Christina’s social media campaigns and TV project was harmful to his well-being.

Anstead questioned Hudson’s exposure to reality television through his mother in court documents that Us Weekly was able to obtain.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” he detailed in a declaration about his ex-wife’s upcoming reality series. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

The car manufacturer at the time expressed worry about how Hudson’s image would be used for paid content and on social media. In the legal documents, Anstead added, “It is my intention to ensure that Hudson is permitted a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

Christina, for her part, criticized Anstead’s statements made in public regarding her parenting. “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue. After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not in Hudson’s best interest,” the Flip or Flop alum, who was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2020 wrote in her legal response. “He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies.”

One month later, the Christina in the Country host announced that the pair came to an agreement about Hudson’s social media presence.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends, and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had a great impact on me and my household,” the interior designer wrote via Instagram in October. “Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows, or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

