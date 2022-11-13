Christina Hall share a picture with Tennessee from her new home

Christina Hall is showcasing her new house, and her husband Joshua “Josh” Hall makes an appearance!

The 39-year-old HGTV celebrity posted a video of her second Tennessee home, which she bought last year, on Instagram on Friday.

Josh, 42, and Christina are shown in their home in the final frame of the video.

Advertisement

Christina Hall is showcasing her new house, and her husband Joshua “Josh” Hall makes an appearance! The 39-year-old HGTV celebrity posted a video of her second Tennessee home, which she bought last year, on Instagram on Friday.

Christina shows her fans inside and outside views of her recently remodeled home in the video. Josh, 42, and Christina are shown in their home in the final frame of the video.

She captioned her image, “Quick Tennessee home tour.” “With the aid of @jamescbender, Josh and I embellished our temporary residence. I also adore our newest work of art by @trudylynnelliott.”

Christina, who was raised in Anaheim, California, and now resides in Newport Beach full-time, spends the majority of her time on the West Coast. However, after taking her children to the Tennessee region, she started to take an interest in country living.

When Christina traveled to Tennessee with her two oldest children, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with her first husband and Flip or Flop co-star, “I fell in love with Tennessee,” Christina told PEOPLE last May. “I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there.”

Advertisement

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” she explained at the time. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Hudson, age 3, is another child that Christina had with her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom she divorced in September 2021, in addition to Taylor and Brayden. She claimed that Tennessee’s emphasis on families is one of its appeals.

Christina said, “I love taking the kids to the country eateries and listening to live music.” “I appreciate that all the eateries are so family-friendly.”

At the time, Christina’s agent reaffirmed her intention to use the home only occasionally and that she has no immediate plans to settle permanently in Tennessee.

Also Read Watch Lainey Wilson perform “Hold My Halo” acoustically on “CMT Campfire Sessions” In an additional clip from Wilson's CMT Campfire Sessions show, the 30-year-old...