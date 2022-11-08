Cory Monteith left a lasting impact on the cast of Glee and its creator, Ryan Murphy

The loss of Cory Monteith had a profound effect on the Glee ensemble and Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator.

The loss of Cory Monteith had a profound effect on the Glee ensemble and Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator. Murphy, 56, shared his opinions on the program after Monteith passed away in July 2013 during an appearance on the most recent edition of That’s What You really Missed, the podcast hosted by Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, who are also alumni of Glee.

Murphy said, “Now, if this had occurred, I would have said, “That’s the end.” Because something like that is absolutely impossible to recover from.

The show filmed a remembrance episode named “The Quarterback” just one month after Monteith passed away. Ushkowitz, 36, and McHale, 34, claim that the cast was given the option to participate in the memorial episode at the time but felt under pressure to decline.

Ushkowitz stated, “It simply felt like an untenable corner we were all thrown in.” No right or evil exists.

Even with grief counselors present, McHale continued, “filming the episode proved to be pretty difficult.” He remembers leaving the set during his sequences.

“We’re in a scene talking about a character. Obviously, we’re talking about our real friend,” he said. “Then there’s a camera on you. When those things happen, you don’t know when you’re going to lose it and not lose it and break down.”

The show’s fifth season, which was in development at the time of Monteith’s passing, premiered on September 26, 2013, and the remembrance episode aired on October 10.

If it were up to him, the program would have “stopped for a very long period and probably not come back,” according to Murphy.

“I was able to view it once,” he said of the show. “And I never gave it another glance.”

Similar sentiments were shared regarding the show’s tribute episode earlier this year by Lea Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry on the show and dated Monteith from 2012 until his passing.

Lea Michele, 36, discussed singing Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” for the tribute in a video that was recorded by a spectator during the An Evening with Lea Michele: Life in Music tour in July.

“Even the music I was listening to at the time escapes me now. Nothing, roughly. I was just so desperate “As she spoke to the audience, Michele.

“I’m grateful that [Murphy] asked me. I really, really, really am. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me. But it was also so hard,” she said.

She added about filming the episode: “I would film it, and then I would run off, and then I would come back. And it was wild and hard, but we healed together, and this song helped.”

