Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair returns to the stage

A successful return. Following her early departure from the show due to health issues resulting from her struggle with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair appeared during the Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale.

She has had time to recuperate and take a break. During the program that aired on Monday, November 21, cohost Tyra Banks said, “She is well enough to live that dream tonight for you. Jordin Sparks, another contestant from season 31, performed her hit song “No Air” live as Blair, 50, and her partner, Sasha Farber, performed a modern routine. The Cruel Intentions actress performed the routine barefoot while Farber, 38, helped her complete a cartwheel.

Blair disclosed that her medical professionals had determined she needed to take a break from the reality series for her health during a DWTS episode in October. Len Goodman thanked her for making it this far after her moving last performance.

The 78-year-old Englishman remarked, “This competition is difficult for everyone, but if the others have climbed hills, you’ve climbed mountains.” The star of Brown’s Requiem received a unanimous 10 out of 10, the first perfect score of the season, from Goodman and the other judges.

“I didn’t want to leave,” Blair told Us Weekly after her exit, revealing the moment she “knew” she’d have to go. “I had an MRI on my knee, and the doctor was like, ‘Ugh, if you can choreograph it in the pool or do something, you know, not weight-bearing.’”

The Michigan native revealed her MS diagnosis in October 2018; MS is a demyelinating condition that affects the central nervous system.