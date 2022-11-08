David Beckham shared a “special” clip of his wife

Over the weekend, David Beckham posted a “special” video of his wife, Victoria Beckham, celebrating Geri Halliwell Horner’s 50th birthday with Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton.

The Spice Girls—minus Melanie Brown—hit the dance floor while singing along to their popular song “Say You’ll Be There” in the Instagram video that was shared on Monday.

The soccer player captioned the video showing the four women busting out their dance moves to the 1996 song, “Girl Power.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, David Beckham posted a “special” video of his wife, Victoria Beckham, celebrating Geri Halliwell Horner’s 50th birthday with Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton.

The Spice Girls—minus Melanie Brown—hit the dance floor while singing along to their popular song “Say You’ll Be There” in the Instagram video that was shared on Monday.

The soccer player captioned the video showing the four women busting out their dance moves to the 1996 song, “Girl Power.”

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️A friendship for Life❤️,” he captioned the video, before tagging Brown adding, “you were missed ❤️.”

On his Instagram Stories, the athlete, 47, posted further pictures from the extravagant party, including one of Victoria, 48, cuddling with Baby Spice Bunton.

Posh Spice shared pictures of herself posing with Bunton and Chisholm (Sporty Spice) while the three women wore stylish all-black outfits.

Advertisement

In a subsequent scene, Victoria covered Bunton, 46, with her arms as they left the dance floor.

Victoria has been reluctant to get out her microphone and miniskirts again, despite fans pleading with the pop queen to agree to a Spice Girls resurrection.

She said last month on “Watch What Happens Life” with Andy Cohen, “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls.

However, I believe that I couldn’t commit to that right now with everything else I have going on, including my fashion brand, my beauty products, and my four children.

She insisted that her choice was unrelated to her feelings for her former bandmates, claiming that while she still “loves the girls,” she now only finds enjoyment in “singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke.”

The band recently commemorated the 25th anniversary of their second album, “Spiceworld,” even though Victoria declined to join the group’s 2019 reunion tour.

Advertisement

Also Read Lindsay Lohan responds to the passing of her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter Aaron Carter, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 34,...