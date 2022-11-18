Days before his passing, Aaron Carter’s health was deteriorating: manager

Just two days before he was fatally discovered, Aaron Carter’s management was shocked by the troubled performer’s weak appearance.

However, the Big Umbrella Management executive was disturbed and perplexed when he observed his client’s appearance because it did not seem to match his optimistic manner

“Physically, he didn’t seem to be in any trouble, but psychologically, he was the most animated I had seen him in weeks. He was quite intelligent and aware of what other people expected from him.

He appeared frail. He was exhausted, Taylor Helgeson exclusively reveals to Page Six.

“He simply seemed to need to be doing something other than working. He appeared to require care, so take care of him.

Helgeson, Carter’s manager of eight months, claims he met with the “I Want Candy” singer in a studio the week before he died because they were going to perform together.

Helgeson remarks, “He didn’t appear okay. Now, when I say that, I think it’s extremely essential to kind of contextualise that.

Hegelson claims that Carter’s enthusiasm for his future plans eliminates any remaining doubt about the singer of “Aaron’s Party” having ever considered suicide.

The manager explains, “He was a guy with a lot of plans.” We had a lot going on, and Aaron was a fairly arrogant individual in his own right. That’s not how he rolls.

However, it is obvious that Carter was having some difficulties before to his passing because, according to a recent story, he was discovered dead surrounded by prescription bottles and compressed air cans.

An official cause of death cannot be confirmed until toxicology findings are in because the “House of Carter” alum had been outspoken about his drug struggles, notably with huffing.

According to Helgeson, one of the biggest issues between him and Carter was the musician’s reluctance to enrol in an inpatient rehab facility.

According to the manager, “We were offering [what] would have been… three months in Utah focusing on detoxing and kind of forming new physical habits within your body.”

The issue arose from [Carter] stating, “I’m going to get my kid back and then I’m going to do this,” and me responding, “If you do this, I’m absolutely going to get you your kid back.”

After getting some much-needed sleep, though, Carter awoke with good intentions for his son, asking Helgeson to help him create a will.

“I was like, ‘You need a will,’ so I reached out to my publicist at that time, and I had asked her to help with getting the paperwork,” the manager says. “And so we started getting that together and we got the paperwork out and it never got signed. It never got filled out.”

Helgeson says one of the reasons why he and the rest of Carter’s team have pushed back so much on projects that have come out amid the “Fool’s Gold” singer’s death — such as his now-delayed memoir — is because they want to make sure Prince will be taken care of.

