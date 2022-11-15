Demi Moore and Daniel Humm broke up after less than a year of dating

Demi Moore is not married. After dating for less than a year, the 60-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, have broken up, a friend of the celebrity reports.

After the separation, the source says of the Ghost actress, “She’s in a good place.” She is content and enjoys her friends, children, and family. The news was initially reported by US Weekly.

In March 2022, Moore shared several photos of the couple on Instagram for the first time. When they visited “the palace of kings and queens,” Moore tagged him in a photo that showed their shadows on the ground.

A second picture showed Moore and Humm cuddling up, with the Swiss chef and restaurateur from New York City placing his lips on Moore’s forehead. The third photo featured “the queen,” a.k.a. the actress’ dog Pilaf, with Humm and Moore posing together amidst beautiful vegetation.

Pilaf later accompanied the ex-couple to the French Open finals, as evidenced by a series of images Moore shared to her Instagram account in June showing the group watching from the stands.

Last week, Moore turned 60 and was showered with birthday greetings from loved ones, including ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis,

As they commemorated Moore’s milestone birthday, Emma, 44, posted a picture on her Instagram Story of herself and Bruce, 67, holding copies of Moore’s 2019 autobiography Inside Out.

“Happy birthday @demimoore,” Emma wrote alongside the photo. “We love you inside and out.”

From 1987 to 2000, Bruce and Moore were married, and their three kids, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, are still living. Since being married in 2009, he and Emma have had two kids, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10.

Moore stated to a source in July that accepting her age has been “liberating.”

Moore responded to the question of what she most anticipated about reaching 60: “being characterized by my experiences rather than a number. When you reach 59, you begin to consider the fact that you will soon turn 60. It’s incredibly liberating.”

“When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old,” she added. “But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”

