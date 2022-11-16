Denise Richards’ car was shot at in a road rage incident

The source reveals that even though Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers’ car was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, the couple is fine.

The guy driver behind them became irate because they were having trouble finding the location as Phypers was taking the actress, 51, to a film studio, according to TMZ on Tuesday.

The driver allegedly fired at Phypers and Richards’ car at that point, hitting the driver’s side rear end.

According to the source, Phypers permitted the irate vehicle to pass apparently shouting at them and trying to squeeze in front of their car.

No one was hurt physically, but the outlet said that Richards was “unnerved” and sobbing uncontrollably when she arrived on the “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” set.

Someone from production dialed 9-1-1, according to TMZ. It’s unknown at this time whether a police report was made.

According to the publication, Phypers, 50, accompanied the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star as she “powered through” and “worked for 12 hours.”

An off-duty police officer reportedly took the agitated couple out of the parking lot and back to the road once the day’s filming was finished.

“Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” according to IMDb, follows the life of an Iraq War veteran who answers a call from a higher power and sets out on a mission to prevent a fallen angel from assembling an army of the dead to conquer the world.