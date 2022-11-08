Dennis Rodman requested Manny MUA’s glam expertise for “The Surreal Life”

CJ Perry, an ex-WWE star who was a devoted follower of Manny, effortlessly absorbed any advice, according to Manny.

When Dennis Rodman requests your makeup expertise, you may be confident in them. In an exclusive interview with news Style, Manny Gutierrez, aka Manny MUA, claims that the controversial athlete, 61, asked the 31-year-old beauty influencer to apply his makeup when they were filming “The Surreal Life” reboot for VH1.

Manny, who “unfortunately” never had time to play Rodman a beat during the month-long production, says that it was “really so great” to be there and merely to share the space and experience with him.

He set so many precedents for a very long time. For years, Rodman has been in the news for his numerous arrests, drug rehab stays, high-profile relationships with stars like Carmen Electra and Madonna, and unexpected friendships with leaders like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

However, the former NBA star enchanted the public with his gender-bending manner during the 1990s and the early 2000s, including a predilection for colorful cosmetics and dressing in drag – even during basketball games.

Rodman famously “married” himself in 1996 while sporting a strawberry blond wig and a white bridal gown.

Manny admits, “He’s lived such a colorful life,” and says he had planned to put Rodman “back in drag” if the frantic reality show schedule hadn’t gotten in the way.

He has such a large canvas that could be fully painted down that I would have like to do a full [look]. Additionally, he wears makeup nicely, according to the Internet sensation with 4.3 million Instagram followers.

He continues, “Like, he’s basically worn makeup his entire life.” It would have been a lot of fun to dress him up.

Manny made himself available to share advice even though he was “exhausted” from endless filming and couldn’t give Rodman or any other cast member glam.

“I can barely glam myself!” he shares with a laugh. “But I remember we had a little girls’ night and they’re like, ‘Oh, can you help me put on a lash?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I got you.’ Or it was like, ‘Should I put on some highlighter?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, put it on.’ I was always there for those moments.”

CJ Perry, an ex-WWE star who was a devoted follower of Manny, effortlessly absorbed any advice, according to Manny.

She immediately let me know that she loved me when I entered the house, he adds. That was extremely nice, then. She loves wearing cosmetics, too. She is the object of my obsession, and I adored that she agreed with everything I said about makeup.

However, despite Manny’s persistent coaxing, Stormy Daniels—the 43-year-old adult film actress best known for her alleged 2006 tryst with Trump—refused to wash her face every night.

“She wouldn’t listen to me!” he says. “That’s cool, it’s her choice. But I just wanted her to wipe the makeup off and start over fresh every day. Love a good beat, but we have to wash it off at night! Always.”

In order to be camera-ready throughout the “Surreal Life” experience, Manny used a few beauty essentials.

He admits that Too Faced’s Born This Way 24-Hour Longwear Matte Finish Foundation ($45) and Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($36) are among his go-to products: “I have this kit that I bring with me that I know is going to do me good.”

Additionally, Manny used items from his Lunar Beauty makeup business. The businesswoman, who just unveiled the Outer Dimension collection ($49 to $150) and Advent Calendar palette ($50) in time for the holidays, says she had to carry her own brand with her.

Although I didn’t bring everything from my collection, I did bring items that are built to last, he adds. In fact, it did.

