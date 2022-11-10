despite lauren conrads confession that they were hooking up during laguna beach talan torriero quotes taylor swift

Longtime fans of Laguna Beach continue to receive gifts from the show as they were recently given to a juicy hookup revelation almost two decades later.

Lauren Conrad joined former on-air rivals Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti earlier this week to dispel some myths surrounding the 2004–2006 series.

We were being influenced in various ways by the different manufacturers. Talan, Torriero’s

Advertisement

Longtime fans of Laguna Beach continue to receive gifts from the show as they were recently given to a juicy hookup revelation almost two decades later.

On Dear Media’s Back to the Beach with Stephen and Kristin podcast, the girl next door from the MTV reality series Lauren Conrad joined former on-air rivals Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti earlier this week to dispel some myths surrounding the 2004–2006 series.

On the show, Conrad and Cavallari were depicted as rivals for Colletti’s affection, but the women admitted on Tuesday’s podcast that they were actually “hooking up” with Talon Torriero, another cast member, when the first season of the show was being filmed.

“We were being influenced in various ways by the different manufacturers. Talan, Torriero’s “player,” “feels like he just took it upon himself to be that person,” claimed Cavallari, 35 “status. And that’s why I adore it so much.

Conrad, 36, said, “He did. “But I will say that this is awful. Everyone wants Stephen, they would say, but I was actually hooking up with Talan.”

We all were, Cavallari added.

Advertisement

Torriero, 36, went to TikTok to capitalise on a viral meme after learning he had been mentioned in the podcast. He posted a picture of his buddies while lip-syncing the instantly recognisable lines to Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero,” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

And Torriero wasn’t the only guy Conrad revealed she was juggling during her Laguna Beach days.

“I [had] several boyfriends during this time,” she told Cavallari and Colletti, 36. “Which I’m like, I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this. They were like, ‘Oh man. I’m often kind of off in a corner, just like, creepily watching you guys, which is kind of embarrassing.'”

She continued, “I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I’m like, ‘It’s really sweet.’ You guys were in love and you had a relationship.”

Nearly two decades after the show’s debut, Torriero is now a family man who shares two kids with wife Danielle Torriero. Conrad has two sons with William tels, Cavallari is a mother of three with ex Jay cutler, and Colletti is in an Instagram-official relationship with Alex Weaver.

Also Read