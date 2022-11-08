Devin Dawson discloses his 10-month dysphonia battle

Devin Dawson explains that he has dysphonia and that this is why he has been sounding different recently.

Devin Dawson explains that he has dysphonia and that this is why he has been sounding different recently. The country singer revealed he has been struggling with the vocal problem and muscle ailment that prevent him from sounding like he normally does for the last “10 months to a year” in an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway last week.

“No one really talks about it, although it does happen to people occasionally. Although I’ve never had a problem being open, honest, or genuine, it felt like the right time to do so “Eventually sharing this lengthy journey, with the singer stated.

The host asked Dawson, 33 if he noticed a change while opening for the Zac Brown Band on their Comeback Tour in December 2021. Dawson said he did.

The singer-songwriter claimed there were some notes in the middle of her range to the bottom of her range where she wondered “Why does this not seem the same?”

Dawson claimed in the interview that he is pain-free and that vocal cords specialists in Nashville and Boston have each assured him that his vocal cords are in perfect health. He has tried a number of cures without success but is still optimistic.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the self-described “country music goth” revealed more about his experiences with the illness.

He stated in the article that “for me, it has adversely [damaged] my talking voice and my singing voice in the lower levels.” “When it all started, I thought the recuperation would take a few months and that I would handle everything on my own.”

Despite being “much better” than he was a few months ago, he claimed that he is still unable to give his followers “100%” of himself just yet.

“One of the hardest parts of this has been just getting everyone up to speed individually and having to almost relive how much it sucks not to be able to talk or sing the way I want every time I catch up with someone,” he continued.

The positive aspects of his condition, according to Dawson, include gaining perspective, clarity, and humility as well as “truly enjoying getting to polish other weapons,” like his music. (He wrote “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton’s No. 1 smash song.)

The Pink Slip, the singer of “All on Me’s” last album, has been out for more than a year, and Dawson stated in his post that “NOBODY wants me to produce another record more than I want.”

And I will, he continued.

The singer continued, “As far as when that’s going to be – I’m not so sure. But I’m confident it will be a fantastic one.

