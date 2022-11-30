Diane Sawyer’s “Love Actually” interview on a park bench in London

British police officials disrupted a Love Actually interview that Diane Sawyer was doing.

The moment Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster had to cease filming on the bench.

On the set of the movie 20 years ago, Brodie-Sangster, now 32, and Neeson, 70, formed a close bond similar to that of a father and son.

Advertisement

British police officials disrupted a Love Actually interview that Diane Sawyer was doing. The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: A News Hour Special Tuesday night’s episode of 20 Years later aired, with host Sawyer, 76, visiting London, Brooklyn, and other places to catch up with the actors and writer/director Richard Curtis of the 2003 romantic comedy.

At one point, Sawyer sat down with actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the same park bench in London where he had previously shot a scene with Liam Neeson’s on-screen stepfather two decades prior. The moment Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster had to cease filming on the bench because local police officials questioned their permit was included in the special.

In the voiceover, Sawyer jokingly referred to the situation as “abrupt.”

She is informed by a crew member while sitting on the bench that the police have threatened to arrest them if they don’t leave because they “don’t have the right permit.” She laughed as she said, “Oh they are.” Then Sawyer said, “Now we run.”

The late Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis, and Gregor Fisher all starred in Love Actually. Denise Richards, Billy Bob Thornton, January Jones, Elisha Cuthbert, Shannon Elizabeth, Claudia Schiffer, and Rowan Atkinson all made brief appearances in the romantic comedy.

On the set of the movie 20 years ago, Brodie-Sangster, now 32, and Neeson, 70, formed a close bond similar to that of a father and son, according to Brodie-Sangster in his interview with Sawyer.

Advertisement

“Liam was amazing. He treated me like his son,” said the Queen’s Gambit star. “He was absolutely loving to me. He just created this environment where I was very comfortable. At the time I thought, you know, I was pretty much a grownup and I’d been doing this a few years now and I knew what I was doing. I was very serious about it. But looking back, I’d forgotten how small and new I was.”

Actually, Love is currently available on Peacock.

Also Read Hugh Grant watched “Love Actually” with his wife and took note of its elements of “pain” Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein recently watched their favorite holiday...