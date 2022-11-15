Dominique Thorne of “Ironheart” explains why “Wakanda Forever” is her MCU debut

This week saw the release of the long-awaited sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it did not disappoint.

We get to know the well-known comic book figure Riri Williams, often known as Ironheart, in the movie.

Dominique Thorne, the actress who plays the Iron-suit, recently spoke with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff about her upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart, as well as her MCU debut.

Nemiroff briefly questioned Thorne about Riri’s introduction to us and how meeting her here affected the character we’ll see in the Ironheart series. One of the wonderful things about Riri, according to Thorne, is that her introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the comics are quite similar. Instead of some extravagant origin story, we find this character going about her daily activities.

Thorne explained:

“I think that one of the beautiful things about Riri is that when we meet her both in the comics and on-screen we’re meeting someone in the middle of their day-to-day. We’re sort of getting to peek in at someone’s life in the middle of it. We haven’t really gotten the origin story that we might expect when we hear that a new hero is being introduced. But rather it feels more like a day in the life of this 19-year-old college student who also happened to do something crazy in her spare time and now she kind of has to deal with it.”

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we find that Riri created a vibranium detector in her leisure time, which the US government has since co-opted. Before this time, Riri was just a college student, a silent genius who created amazing ideas only out of desire. Why now, as Thorne asked in her chat with Collider? Riri also has an awakening as a result of the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as she becomes aware of her own potential. Thorne went on to say:

“And so I think that when we get to dive into her world in Ironheart, we’re also getting the opportunity to explore who Riri is when the stakes are not quite as exaggerated, but also to see what adventures she might get into when or if she does have to sort of reflect on or contend with the ambitions of hers that got her into that situation in the first place. You know, I don’t think it’s until this moment in Wakanda Forever that we think about why now? Why on this day are we seeing Riri? Well, on this day, she realizes the potential that her brilliance has.”

