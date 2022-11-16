Drake and the producer Vinylz seem to be criticizing Taylor Swift for “Midnights”

Taylor Swift received apparent criticism from Drake and producer Vinylz on Monday after she claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week.

But in doing so, he replaced Swift’s name and her number-one single “Anti-Hero” with a string of emojis that included a popcorn bucket, a headache, and a magic 8-ball.

The producer of the song “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage, Vinylz, also appeared to be at odds with the “Shake it off” singer.

The 36-year-old Canadian rapper used Instagram Stories to celebrate the success of his most recent album, “Her Loss,” which peaked at Nos. 2 through 9.

Congratulations, my brother, @21savage,” he wrote in the screenshot caption.

In the process, he neglected to mention Sam Smith and Kim Petras, whose song “Unholy,” which is currently at No. 10, also holds the No. 10 spot.

The producer tweeted a screenshot to his own Instagram with the caption, “The world knows what the genuine #1 song is…,” as he celebrated the rap song’s victory over Swift’s song on other rankings. #RichFlex… There are no tricks here.

The 32-year-old Swift’s fanbase was taken aback by their decision to criticize her, and the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper was promptly called out on social media.

One commenter commented, referencing Drake’s contentious remarks about Megan the Stallion, “Taylor Swift put her kitten heel on Drake’s neck for Megan Thee Stallion and you can’t tell me

“Drake messing with the one person who has NEVER lost a fight is sending me like Taylor is not the one she will get you in silence,” another user joked.

“Taylor Swift and Drake have released the same amount of studio albums this decade, but only one of them is accused of ‘mass-releasing,’” a third pointed out, while someone else replied, “Taylor was so right… A man does something, it’s strategic. A woman does the same thing, it’s calculated.”

Since the release of “Midnights” on October 21, Swift has made history over the past few weeks.

Swift became the first artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to hold positions in all ten of the chart’s positions simultaneously just a week after the album’s release.

“10 of the Hot 100 out of 10? I’m on my tenth album? Swift’s immediate response to the news was, “I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

The singer of the record “Folklore,” who has already received four accolades at the EMAs, hasn’t responded to Drake’s alleged jab, but she did enjoy her three Grammy nominations on Tuesday.

As the tickets for her upcoming concert, “The Eras Tour,” went on sale on Tuesday, she also shut down Ticketmaster.