Dwyane Wade slams his ex-wife’s to prevent Zaya from changing her name as “nonsensical”

The document stated, “This petition is about enabling Zaya to embrace the milestones of being a young adult with assurance and delight.

The 40-year-old athlete explained how many aspects of the teenager’s life, “from simple introductions and food orders to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications,” would be in her “best interest” as a result of the legal changes.

Zaya shouldn’t have to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to recognize and accept her truth, the lawsuit’s conclusion read. “While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to do so.”

Funches, 41, charged Wade of “pressuring” their child to “go forward” with a name change and gender transition earlier this month in an effort to “capitalize on financial opportunities.”

When Zaya is “at the age of majority,” the counselor, who used her daughter’s deceased name in the filing, wants her to make the changes on her own.

“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” the ex-Miami Heat player wrote in a lengthy social media statement, calling Funches an “absent parent” who “won’t … reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors, and therapist.”

Further in his essay, Wade stated that he and his wife Gabrielle Union would never “push Zaya or any of [his] children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them.”

Since Zaya came out in February 2020, the Olympian, who is also the father of Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and Kaavia, 4, has openly supported her.

Wade described himself as a “proud ally” and “proud parent” to Ellen DeGeneres at the time.

